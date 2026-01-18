Kevin Nash Details Wild Christmas Eve Incident Involving His Mustang

Kevin Nash’s Christmas Eve took an unexpected turn that felt more like a wrestling segment than a quiet holiday night. What started as a simple lobster run quickly spiralled into chaos when the WWE Hall of Famer found himself involved in a strange roadside incident followed by a painful financial shock.

Kevin Nash shared the full story on his podcast, explaining that he was driving home barefoot, as he often does, after picking up lobster for Christmas dinner. Before he could make it back, a large dog suddenly ran into the road in front of his Mustang.

“I hit it, but I slam on my brakes. I’m only going 30 to start with,” Nash recalled. “If I hit that dog going 10, I would be surprised because he just kind of, it kind of picked him up like a cow catcher would on the front of a train and he landed on his feet and then he just ran forward.”

The dog, which Nash estimated at around 90 pounds, appeared to be unharmed and took off immediately. Still shaken, Nash pulled over and searched the area with a flashlight, keeping a pistol close by in case the situation turned dangerous.

“I wasn’t going to knock any doors or anything, but I also wasn’t going to get attacked by a rabid dog,” he said. “I love dogs. I mean, that’s, you know…”

The following day, Nash returned to the area to see if any neighbours had posted about an injured pet. No reports surfaced, which gave him some relief that the animal had likely escaped without injury. That relief did not last long.

When Nash took his Mustang in to be checked, he expected a quick fix. Visually, the front end looked like it needed little more than a clip adjustment. However, the body shop delivered a completely different verdict, one that left Nash stunned.

“Dude told me I had ,000 plus dollars worth of damage,” Nash said. “There’s 3 for paint. I’m in an all-white car.”

Nash explained that the front of his vehicle is identical to that of a Shelby Mustang, which may have contributed to the inflated estimate. Still, he could not believe the breakdown, especially when some of the listed items were not even paint jobs.

“It’s like a decal... it’s not even a fin’ paint stripe,” he said. “I’m just looking at the guy... I’m waiting any minute for the dude to hit me with the fin’ baby oil and tell me it’s a freak-off. Jesus. What the f***.”