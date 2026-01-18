Tony Khan Confirms New AEW Signing Former WWE ID Talent

All Elite Wrestling has officially added a new name to its growing women’s roster.

Following her in ring debut on AEW Collision Maximum Carnage, Tony Khan confirmed that Zayda Steel is now officially part of the company. While her first AEW match resulted in a loss, the appearance clearly made an impression behind the scenes.

Steel stepped into the AEW ring on Saturday night to face Marina Shafir in a hard hitting singles bout. Despite the loss, the performance marked a significant milestone in Steel’s career as it represented her first match under the AEW banner.

Her presence on AEW programming did not come out of nowhere. Steel has been steadily working across Ring of Honor over the past several months, first appearing on ROH television in December 2025. She later competed at ROH Final Battle, where she came up short against Leila Grey in a competitive showing.

In recent weeks, Steel has also been woven into AEW storylines. On last week’s episode of Collision, she aligned herself with the SkyFlight faction, joining Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels, Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Her involvement effectively filled the spot previously held by Grey, at least for the time being.

Before landing in AEW and ROH, Steel spent time within WWE’s developmental system. She entered the WWE ID program in November 2024 but ultimately chose not to renew her deal in October 2025. Her WWE debut came on the April 2, 2025 edition of Evolve, where she was defeated by Brinley Reece. After several months with WWE Evolve, Steel’s final televised appearance for the company took place on the October 22 episode of Evolve, where she faced Thea Hail.