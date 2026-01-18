Lana Says Vince McMahon Turned Down Plan For Her To Retire Brie Bella

Former WWE Superstar Lana has shared new insight into a creative idea that was discussed during the build to WrestleMania 32, revealing that Brie Bella personally pushed for Lana to defeat her in what would have been Brie’s final match before retirement.

Speaking with Ring The Belle, Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, reflected on the creative conversations surrounding the 10 woman tag team match at WrestleMania 32 and what was planned immediately after the show.

According to Lana, the entire rivalry and concept came from Brie herself, who was eager to elevate the rising performer. “Brie actually pitched this story for their WrestleMania 32 10 woman tag team match. It was all Brie, I’m so thankful,” Lana said. “She actually pitched for me to have a singles match the next night against her and to go over, and actually put her into retirement.”

The idea would have seen Lana score a major victory on Raw the night after WrestleMania, instantly establishing her as a serious heel while closing the book on Brie’s in ring career. However, the pitch ultimately did not move forward once it reached the top decision maker.

Lana explained that Vince McMahon had a different vision for how Brie should exit WWE television. “Vince wanted her to win on the high and go off as a babyface, I totally understand that and I supported that,” Lana recalled.

While the storyline could have generated significant heat, Lana admitted that part of her was relieved the plan was shelved. At the time, she did not feel ready for the pressure that would come with retiring a beloved star in a singles match. “I was really nervous. I was okay it didn’t happen, because I wasn’t ready. I was training, and I just didn’t feel like I was ready yet.”

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.