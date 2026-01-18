WWE Confirms Raw Return To London At The O2 Arena

WWE returned to London last Friday night as SmackDown took over the OVO Arena in Wembley, delivering another high profile international stop for the company. That visit will not be the last in 2026, as WWE has now confirmed a major return to the UK capital later this year.

WWE, alongside The O2 Arena, has announced that RAW will broadcast live from London on Monday June 22. The show will take place at the iconic venue, continuing WWE’s strong relationship with the city and its growing UK fanbase.

Fans eager to attend can already register their interest, with ticket pre sale information available through WWE’s official website.

A promotional graphic released for the event highlights several of WWE’s top stars and champions. Featured are reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Penta, Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, and The New Day.

The announcement marks WWE’s first RAW in London since March 31 2025, which was also held at The O2 Arena, reinforcing the venue’s status as one of the company’s key international destinations.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.