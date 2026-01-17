Luke Menzies (Ridge Holland) Cleared For Full Training Just Eight Weeks After Major Neck Surgery

Former WWE Superstar Luke Menzies has hit a major checkpoint in his recovery and the timeline has turned heads.

Menzies, best known to wrestling fans as Ridge Holland, revealed on January 16, 2026 that he has been medically cleared to return to unrestricted physical exercise just eight weeks after undergoing serious neck surgery. The former Brawling Brute shared x rays and photos alongside the update, making it clear how surprised he is by the pace of his progress.

“As of today I’m fully cleared to return to unrestricted physical exercise after my 2 level cervical disc replacement I had 8 weeks ago… UNREAL.”

The procedure was a two level cervical disc replacement carried out late last year, addressing issues that had previously sidelined him. While the green light to train is a huge step forward, Menzies admitted he is not completely finished with medical treatment yet.

He still needs to have screws removed from his foot before he considers himself fully back to normal, joking about his growing collection of surgical hardware by saying, “You can call me the Bionic Yorkshireman!”

The update is an encouraging development for Menzies following a challenging period after his WWE release in 2025. He has previously confirmed that WWE honoured their agreement to cover the cost of his neck surgery despite his contract ending. Although there is still no confirmation on a return to the ring, being cleared for full training puts him firmly back on the road toward a potential comeback.

