TNA Locker Room Support Growing For Potential MLW Signing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 17, 2026
A former Major League Wrestling standout may soon be making the jump to a new national stage.

Word circulating within TNA Wrestling suggests that Richard Holliday has been a frequent topic of discussion backstage in recent weeks. The belief internally is that there is growing momentum behind the idea of bringing him into the company, with several voices said to be strongly advocating for his signing.

One creative idea that was floated involved Holliday stepping into the role of Mr. Elegance, a character introduced as part of the Elegance Brand during TNA’s debut broadcast on AMC. That role ultimately went to former OVW talent AJZ, but the fact that Holliday was considered highlights the level of interest surrounding him.

Holliday originally made his name after joining Major League Wrestling in 2018. He quickly aligned himself with Alex Hammerstone and future AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, forming the influential Dynasty faction. The group enjoyed early success, including a run with the MLW Tag Team Titles in 2019 before dropping the belts to the Von Erichs later that year.

Following MJF’s departure, The Dynasty remained active until early 2022, when Holliday turned on Hammerstone, effectively closing that chapter of his MLW run. Later that same year, Holliday revealed he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He would share positive news months later, confirming the cancer was in remission, and he has since returned to action on the independent circuit.

With his name now gaining traction behind the scenes, Holliday’s next move could place him back in the national spotlight sooner rather than later.

