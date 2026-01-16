Big Co Main Event Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event In Montreal On January 24

Cody Rhodes now has his next high profile fight locked in as tensions continue to rise following the chaotic ending to last week’s Undisputed WWE Championship bout.

On Friday’s SmackDown from London, England, WWE confirmed that Rhodes will step into the ring with Jacob Fatu at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The special event is set for January 24 2026 and will take place in Montreal Quebec Canada.

The match was made after Fatu’s involvement in the Three Stages of Hell clash between Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. During the final stage inside the steel cage, Fatu attacked Rhodes, creating the opening McIntyre needed to escape and retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes addressed the interference during SmackDown and promised that Fatu would receive a “receipt” for costing him the title. That warning quickly turned into reality later in the night when Fatu confronted Rhodes in the ring. Words were exchanged before things broke down into a physical brawl, leaving officials scrambling and the Montreal showdown made official.

With the card beginning to take shape, WWE is promoting the following matches for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

• Cody Rhodes vs Jacob Fatu

• Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

• Randy Orton vs Trick Williams vs Damian Priest vs TBA in a number one contender match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

