TNA Champion Makes Surprise WWE SmackDown Debut On January 16 Episode

The January 16 edition of WWE SmackDown delivered a rare and eye catching moment, as a wrestler not officially signed to WWE stepped into the ring on live television.

SmackDown took place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, and the show had plenty of attention heading into the night following early spoilers and a packed international crowd. One of the most talked about moments came during the United States Championship open challenge.

Carmelo Hayes appeared during the third hour and announced that he was once again putting the United States Title on the line. With the challenge open to anyone, the London crowd erupted when the answer came from outside the WWE roster.

Leon Slater made his way to the ring to a massive reaction. The reigning X Division Champion from TNA Wrestling stepped onto a WWE stage, creating a rare crossover moment that instantly energized the audience.

Hayes welcomed the challenge, making it clear he wanted to test himself against the best talent available. For Slater, the moment marked the biggest match of his young career, as the 21 year old champion stood across the ring from one of WWE’s rising stars.

The match carried strong momentum and spilled through a commercial break, with the Wembley crowd firmly behind Slater throughout. Fans chanted nonstop as the challenger pushed Hayes to his limit, scoring several near falls that had the arena buzzing. Despite the effort and crowd support, Slater was unable to capture the United States Championship.

Originally from Bradford, England, Slater has built his reputation in TNA Wrestling and has quickly become one of the promotion’s standout performers. His appearance on SmackDown served as a major spotlight moment, giving him the chance to represent his home promotion on WWE television in front of a UK crowd.

