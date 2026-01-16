WWE NXT Ratings Dip Following New Year’s Evil

Tuesday night’s WWE NXT broadcast on The CW brought in an average of 618,000 viewers, marking a slight dip of 1.4 percent from the previous week’s New Year’s Evil special. Despite the week to week decline, the audience figure still stands as the second highest total the show has posted since December 9, showing continued stability for the brand coming off a special themed episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, WWE NXT scored a 0.09 rating. That number was down 10 percent from last week but tied for the second strongest demo performance the show has delivered since November 18. While NXT ranked last among English language network programming for the night, it should be noted that The CW operates with a smaller overall reach compared to the larger broadcast networks.

Looking at the year over year comparison, and accounting for the difference in Nielsen measurement methods at the time, NXT’s total viewership declined by 20.7 percent compared to the same week in 2025. The 18 to 49 demo saw a steeper drop, falling 47.1 percent from last year’s figure.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.