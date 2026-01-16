Backstage Update On Powerhouse Hobbs Status Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

Powerhouse Hobbs is now officially on the open market after his contract with All Elite Wrestling reached its expiration point. A new report confirms that Hobbs’ AEW deal ran out at midnight on January 15, immediately making him free to sign with and appear for any promotion without restrictions.

While his free agency sparked speculation about a surprise WWE debut, that scenario is not playing out just yet. Fightful Select reports that Hobbs was never scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the OVO Arena Wembley. Sources indicated he was not listed internally to be backstage, and despite the theoretical possibility of a last minute flight, that option never materialized.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, there were no plans in place for Hobbs to be present in any capacity on the London show. That effectively shuts the door on hopes of an in ring debut or live appearance, barring something heavily pre taped.

Even so, the long term outlook has not changed. The belief remains that Hobbs is WWE bound, with the report noting that he is expected to sign with the company if that has not already happened behind the scenes. WWE has reportedly tracked Hobbs for years, with interest dating back to earlier recruitment cycles.

Before he fully closes the chapter on AEW, Hobbs still has one final appearance lined up. His last match for the company was taped in advance and is scheduled to air this Saturday on AEW Collision. The bout is expected to serve as his exit, with Hobbs dropping the Trios Titles and wrapping up remaining storyline obligations.

With no non compete clause attached to his departure, Hobbs is clear to debut anywhere at any time. For now, it appears the delay is strictly about timing and presentation, not legal barriers. As for fans in the UK hoping for a shock appearance this week, the only realistic possibility would have been a vignette, and even that now seems unlikely.

