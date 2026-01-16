Drew McIntyre WWE Title Plans For WrestleMania 42 Narrowing Down

WWE is starting to bring the picture into focus for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, with creative discussions now reportedly centering on two clear directions. With Drew McIntyre fresh off capturing the title, attention has quickly shifted to who will stand across from him on the biggest stage of the year.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is currently weighing up a straight singles rematch or a triple threat match that would add another name into the equation. At the heart of both ideas are McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, whose rivalry remains one of the company’s most prominent stories.

“The two ideas for Mania at this point are a three way for the title with Rhodes, Fatu and McIntyre, or just McIntyre vs. Rhodes.”

The possible inclusion of Jacob Fatu is tied to recent events on SmackDown, where his involvement in the Three Stages of Hell match played a role in the outcome. Fatu’s interference ultimately swung the momentum in McIntyre’s favour, giving WWE a ready made thread to pull if they choose to expand the match beyond one on one.

From a creative standpoint, Meltzer noted that the simpler option may be the singles rematch, especially with major events still to come on the road to WrestleMania 42. The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber will both play key roles in determining the final challenger.

“The straight match is easier because there has to be a single winner at the Rumble and at the Chamber, so Rhodes winning the Chamber could be Rumble but my gut is Chamber makes the most sense would get him in.”

Even so, the door remains wide open for a triple threat scenario if WWE wants to elevate another star on its biggest show. Meltzer added that weaving Fatu into the title picture would not be a complicated task if that becomes the preferred direction, noting that there are always ways to make it work within the story.

With the Royal Rumble set for January 31, the WWE Championship picture is expected to sharpen in the weeks ahead. Whether WWE opts for a focused singles clash or a more unpredictable three way match, McIntyre’s first WrestleMania defence as champion is shaping up to be one of the most talked about bouts on the card.

