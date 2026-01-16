Reason Behind WWE Changing WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans

WWE has reshaped its WrestleMania 42 direction following a major title switch that took place on SmackDown earlier this month, a move that has quietly altered long term creative plans heading into the biggest show of the year.

On January 9, 2026, Cody Rhodes put the WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre in a brutal Three Stages of Hell match. The bout ended with McIntyre walking away as champion after interference from Jacob Fatu, a finish that was reportedly designed to reset the WrestleMania picture.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was believed to involve another high profile showdown between Rhodes and Roman Reigns. However, Paul Levesque is said to have reconsidered that approach, opting to move away from a third Rhodes vs Reigns match in recent years.

Meltzer explained that the concern was audience fatigue, noting that revisiting the same marquee match for the third time in four years would require months of build with diminishing returns. The decision ultimately led to a change in direction as WWE reviewed its Royal Rumble to WrestleMania roadmap.

The report also suggests Rhodes himself was involved in the discussion. The former champion reportedly spoke with management about whether entering WrestleMania as a challenger might be more compelling than defending the title. After weighing the options, Rhodes felt that chasing the championship would be the stronger position for him creatively.

With McIntyre now holding the WWE Championship, the creative team is reportedly focused on two main ideas for WrestleMania 42. One option is a triple threat match featuring McIntyre, Rhodes, and Jacob Fatu. The other is a more traditional singles bout between McIntyre and Rhodes on the grand stage.

As for Reigns, his WrestleMania future remains unclear. At present, he is said to be outside of the WWE Championship picture, leaving his role for WrestleMania 42 undecided as the Road to WrestleMania continues to take shape.

