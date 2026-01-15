U.S. Title Open Challenge Announced For WWE SmackDown

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown will bring championship stakes to London, with Carmelo Hayes set for another United States Championship defense.

WWE has confirmed that Hayes will issue an open challenge on this week’s show, putting his title on the line against an opponent who has yet to be revealed. Hayes captured the championship by defeating Ilja Dragunov late in 2025 and has already turned back challenges from Johnny Gargano and Shinsuke Nakamura, establishing momentum early in his first main roster reign.

Open challenges for the United States Championship have become a familiar feature on SmackDown since Sami Zayn won the title in August 2025. Ilja Dragunov kept that tradition alive during his own run, and Hayes has now continued it as champion.

This marks the first championship Hayes has held since his call up to WWE’s main roster, making each defense a milestone moment in his rise.

Friday’s SmackDown will take place at OVO Arena Wembley. International viewers can watch the show live on Netflix, with the broadcast airing later in its usual slot on USA Network.

