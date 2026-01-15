×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Considered Start Time Change For Saturday Night’s Main Event In Montreal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 15, 2026
WWE Considered Start Time Change For Saturday Night’s Main Event In Montreal

WWE briefly explored a possible schedule shake up for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, but the show will ultimately go ahead as planned.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, internal discussions took place about moving the January 24 event an hour earlier. The show is set for the Bell Centre and will air live on NBC and Peacock. The reason for the talks was potential competition from a major UFC broadcast launching on Paramount Plus that same night, with an earlier than usual start time.

With both promotions operating under the same corporate umbrella, the idea was floated as a way to avoid overlapping audiences. A TKO representative described the talks as simple “corporate synergy,” with the goal of maximizing viewership across both brands rather than forcing fans to choose.

In the end, no changes were made. WWE decided to keep Saturday Night’s Main Event in its original time slot, meaning fans in Montreal and viewers at home will not need to adjust their plans for the show.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy