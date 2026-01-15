WWE Considered Start Time Change For Saturday Night’s Main Event In Montreal

WWE briefly explored a possible schedule shake up for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, but the show will ultimately go ahead as planned.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, internal discussions took place about moving the January 24 event an hour earlier. The show is set for the Bell Centre and will air live on NBC and Peacock. The reason for the talks was potential competition from a major UFC broadcast launching on Paramount Plus that same night, with an earlier than usual start time.

With both promotions operating under the same corporate umbrella, the idea was floated as a way to avoid overlapping audiences. A TKO representative described the talks as simple “corporate synergy,” with the goal of maximizing viewership across both brands rather than forcing fans to choose.

In the end, no changes were made. WWE decided to keep Saturday Night’s Main Event in its original time slot, meaning fans in Montreal and viewers at home will not need to adjust their plans for the show.

