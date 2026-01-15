AEW Pushed Hard With Massive Offer To Retain Powerhouse Hobbs Before Exit

Powerhouse Hobbs appears to be on the verge of a major career move, with indications that his time in All Elite Wrestling has officially come to an end and a jump to WWE now firmly on the table.

Hobbs contract with AEW has expired, and with no non compete clause attached, he is free to appear elsewhere immediately. That opens the door for a fast turnaround debut, with internal talk suggesting that if terms are finalised quickly, Hobbs could surface on WWE programming as soon as this week, including the possibility of appearing on SmackDown.

Additional details surrounding his potential WWE arrival suggest a change in presentation may be coming. While a complete rebrand has not been ruled out, there has been discussion around simply shortening his ring name to Hobbs as part of his transition into the company.

Behind the scenes, AEW reportedly made strong efforts to retain Hobbs. Negotiations between both sides had been ongoing for several months, with offers continuing right up until the final stages of his deal. Those offers were described as substantial, but Hobbs ultimately chose to move on. Despite the decision, his exit is said to have been handled respectfully, with no issues or bridges burned during the process.

Within WWE, the current creative pitch would see Hobbs bypass NXT entirely and head straight to the main roster. WWE interest in Hobbs is not new, with the company having tracked him for years and previously exploring contact during earlier regime changes.

If completed, the move would mark another notable shift in the industry, with a physically dominant AEW original preparing to test himself on WWE’s biggest stages. As of now, Hobbs has not publicly addressed his AEW departure or commented on his next move.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.