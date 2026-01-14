Bruce Prichard Reveals Dark Secret Behind Undertaker Cemetery Vignettes

Bruce Prichard has revealed a disturbing story tied to one of the cemeteries WWE used while producing The Undertaker’s early vignettes.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, Prichard recalled filming segments at a cemetery in Stamford and later learning it was connected to a major scandal. According to Prichard, his assistant showed him a local newspaper shortly after the shoot detailing serious allegations.

“That cemetery, either after that shoot, shortly thereafter, my assistant came in and showed me the front page of the Stamford newspaper. That cemetery had been accused of stacking bodies. And they found them. And this guy would dig holes for us, he would let us go on mausoleums, everything.“

“They would just stack. And then once they knew the family was gone, they’d get rid of that headstone and sell it to another family. Sure, we got room! Don’t worry about it!”

“We got plenty of room, we got plenty of dirt,” The Undertaker added.

While Prichard did not name the cemetery, the story lines up with the Fairfield Memorial Park scandal from the early 1990s. Lawsuits alleged bodies were buried in incorrect locations, plots were resold, and records were poorly maintained.

The two also reflected on filming the vignettes themselves, with very different opinions.

“They were fun!” Prichard said.

“They were anything but fun,” Undertaker replied.

The discussion about the cemetery begins around the 40 minute mark of the interview.