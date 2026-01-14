WWE 2K26 Update Confirms Game Is Still Coming

A brief update has emerged on the status of WWE 2K26 following online speculation that the annual release could be skipped this year. With the Royal Rumble approaching and no official reveal yet, some fans questioned whether the game was delayed or cancelled.

Those concerns were addressed by Bryan Alvarez, who confirmed the game is still on track. Alvarez stated that WWE filmed a commercial for the new title in December and that it is expected to air in the coming weeks, indicating the marketing rollout is about to begin.

WWE traditionally unveils its next 2K title during the Road to WrestleMania, often around the Royal Rumble. While no release date or cover star has been announced for WWE 2K26, the timing of the commercial would line up with previous years.

This year’s Royal Rumble takes place on January 31, 2026, at the King Abdullah Financial District, marking the first time the event is held outside North America. WWE is also set to present Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.