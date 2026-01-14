×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ricochet Files New Trademark For Potential AEW Nickname

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 14, 2026
Ricochet Files New Trademark For Potential AEW Nickname

Ricochet has taken steps toward a new nickname in AEW. The AEW National Champion filed a trademark for “The Trendsetter” on January 12 under his real name, Trevor Mann, signaling a possible evolution of his on screen presentation.

The trademark covers a broad range of wrestling related uses, including televised appearances, live events, interviews, and online content. This suggests the name is intended for use across AEW programming and outside media.

Since arriving in AEW, Ricochet has aligned with The Demand alongside Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. He made history in November 2025 by becoming the first AEW National Champion at Full Gear. The new filing could point to an added layer of character as he continues his title reign.

Ricochet is scheduled to speak on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage special from the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix. He will then head to Mexico City to defend the AEW National Championship against Titán at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy