Ricochet Files New Trademark For Potential AEW Nickname

Ricochet has taken steps toward a new nickname in AEW. The AEW National Champion filed a trademark for “The Trendsetter” on January 12 under his real name, Trevor Mann, signaling a possible evolution of his on screen presentation.

The trademark covers a broad range of wrestling related uses, including televised appearances, live events, interviews, and online content. This suggests the name is intended for use across AEW programming and outside media.

Since arriving in AEW, Ricochet has aligned with The Demand alongside Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. He made history in November 2025 by becoming the first AEW National Champion at Full Gear. The new filing could point to an added layer of character as he continues his title reign.

Ricochet is scheduled to speak on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage special from the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix. He will then head to Mexico City to defend the AEW National Championship against Titán at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular.

