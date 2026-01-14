Absent AEW Star Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Recent Event

Private Party have quietly slipped out of view on AEW television, with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions now absent from programming for close to a year. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen were last seen when they dropped the tag team titles to The Hurt Syndicate, and since that loss there has been little clarity on when or if the duo will resurface on AEW screens.

A recent update has offered some insight into their situation. During a Fightful Select Q&A, it was noted that Marq Quen was spotted backstage at an AEW event a couple of months ago. Beyond that brief sighting, there has been almost no movement or public discussion surrounding Private Party, leaving fans speculating about their standing after once being a featured act during the company’s early years.

Questions have also surrounded the team’s contractual status. While earlier reports in mid 2025 suggested that their AEW deals were nearing expiration, it has now been clarified that as of January 2026, both Kassidy and Quen remain under contract with AEW. It was added that their contracts are not identical in terms of expiration dates, and there has been at least some level of interest from WWE in the tag team.

Private Party were among AEW’s earliest signings following the promotion’s announcement in 2019. They debuted at Fyter Fest that year and quickly became one of the breakout teams of the new company. Their biggest moment came on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite in October 2019, when they scored a shock victory over The Young Bucks in a tournament match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, a win that still stands as a defining chapter in their AEW legacy.

