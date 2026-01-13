×
New Names Confirmed For NJPW New Beginning USA Event In New Jersey

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 13, 2026
New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed additional talent for its upcoming New Beginning USA 2026 event, continuing to add star power to the growing card.

The promotion will head to the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton on February 27, with several high profile names now locked in for the night. Syuri, Tomohiro Ishii, Oleg Boltin, and El Desperado have all been announced for the show. Specific match announcements have not yet been revealed.

Syuri arrives in the United States carrying significant momentum after her major win over Saya Kamitani at Wrestle Kingdom 20. That victory saw her successfully retain the IWGP Women’s Championship while also capturing the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, making her a double champion heading into New Beginning USA.

Ishii will represent the men’s division as the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He captured the title from Gabe Kidd in April 2025 and has since made one successful defense, defeating Drilla Moloney. His hard hitting style has long made him a fan favorite, particularly on American soil.

For Boltin, the February event will mark a major milestone in his career. The Kazakhstan born amateur wrestling standout will be making his first ever appearance in the United States. After debuting for NJPW in 2023, Boltin has steadily developed and now steps onto an international stage.

The card is already taking shape, with one championship bout officially confirmed. El Phantasmo is set to defend the NJPW World Television Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. It has also been confirmed that Yota Tsuji will be in action. Tsuji currently holds both the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

More matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as New Beginning USA 2026 continues to come together.

