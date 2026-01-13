WWE Confirmed As Key Partner In Fanatics Studios Content Expansion

WWE is set to play a notable role in a major new content expansion announced today, as Fanatics officially steps further into the world of original media production.

Fanatics confirmed it has partnered with OBB Media to launch Fanatics Studios, a new venture focused on producing feature films, documentaries, scripted and unscripted series, premium digital projects, and live event specials. As part of the announcement, WWE was named as one of the launch partners, with a multi project commitment covering unscripted and digital programming.

Several existing projects already fall under the growing collaboration. These include podcast titles from the WWE and Fanatics network such as What Do You Wanna Talk About? hosted by Cody Rhodes, What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, and the Raw Recap podcast featuring Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. Fanatics Studios will now build on that foundation with additional digital concepts tied directly to WWE talent.

One of the first new series announced is a digital show starring The Usos. The project, titled YEE(A)T with The Usos, will air across WWE’s YouTube channel and social platforms. The series is described as an unscripted culinary and travel show, following Jimmy and Jey Uso as they take their tag team chemistry on the road, combining barbecue culture with appearances from fellow WWE superstars and celebrity friends.

Fanatics has become one of WWE’s most significant partners in recent years, particularly after taking over WWE Shop operations in 2022. That relationship continues to grow beyond merchandise, with both sides also set to collaborate again on the WWE World convention in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 week this April.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.