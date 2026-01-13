Several TNA Wrestling Stars Leave Company As Championship Match Is Removed From AMC Premiere

Several notable names appear to have quietly exited TNA Wrestling just days before the company’s highly anticipated debut on AMC Network. New information suggests a significant shift behind the scenes, with the entire Rascalz faction no longer under contract and free to explore new opportunities.

The Rascalz which consists of Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier are all believed to have finished up with the promotion. Wentz and Miguel reportedly reached the end of their contracts at the close of 2025, with the company opting not to activate extension clauses. Reed has since adjusted his social media presence to identify himself as a free agent, while Xavier was never said to have finalized a long term agreement after reuniting with the group late last year.

The impact of these departures has already been felt on upcoming programming. Reed had been penciled in for a major opportunity on the January 15 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT!, where he was scheduled to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Championship. That bout has now been removed from promotional material and online listings, strongly suggesting the match has been cancelled altogether.

Despite losing a full faction so close to launch week, TNA has also made moves to stabilize the roster. Cedric Alexander has recently committed to a new multi year deal with the company. Veteran Cody Deaner has also reached an agreement to remain, continuing under his masked Home Town Man persona.

The first AMC era episode of iMPACT! is still set to feature a strong headline attraction. Frankie Kazarian will defend the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana, with Bully Ray joining commentary as a special guest. AJ Styles is also scheduled to appear on the broadcast.

