Former Champion Cleared For WWE Return Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Season

Former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is reportedly on the verge of returning to action following a lengthy spell away from television.

New reports indicate that Stratton has now been medically cleared after dealing with an undisclosed injury that has kept her sidelined for several months. Her absence has been felt on SmackDown, particularly as WWE moves into its busiest stretch of the calendar year.

Stratton has not appeared on WWE programming since the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on November 1. That night marked a turning point in her career, as she defended the WWE Women’s Championship and ultimately lost the title to Jade Cargill. The loss brought her championship reign to an end and was followed by her quiet disappearance from television, prompting weeks of fan speculation.

While details surrounding the injury were never publicly disclosed, it was said to be significant enough to keep her out through the end of 2025. Behind the scenes, there is growing belief that WWE has big plans for Stratton’s return, with expectations that she will be positioned prominently as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to take shape.

Attention has now turned to the possibility of a surprise comeback. With her clearance confirmed, speculation is building that Stratton could reemerge at the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 31 at the new King Abdullah Financial District venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If so, her return would instantly shake up the women’s division at a critical time.

