WWE Creative Plans Shift As WrestleMania 42 Main Event Direction Changes

A significant creative pivot has reportedly reshaped plans for WrestleMania 42, with the long anticipated third match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns now believed to be off the table. The shift comes after a late decision internally to move the Undisputed WWE Championship onto Drew McIntyre, dramatically altering the direction of WWE’s biggest show of the year.

The title change, which took place on SmackDown in Berlin, effectively reset the WrestleMania main event picture. The decision to crown McIntyre was reportedly not finalized until midweek, leading to a domino effect that disrupted months of long term planning. With that call made, the previously expected Rhodes versus Reigns trilogy is now seen as unlikely to headline the event.

Prior to the shake up, WWE had been positioning WrestleMania 42 as the culmination of the rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns, following their tense face off during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. That moment was widely viewed as a clear signal toward one final showdown on the grandest stage, but the sudden championship change appears to have wiped the slate clean.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, new ideas are already being discussed. One possibility being floated is a Triple Threat scenario involving McIntyre, Rhodes, and Jacob Fatu. Fatu played a decisive role in the Berlin title change, interfering to help McIntyre secure the championship, and his involvement has quickly elevated him into the main event conversation. Whether that match would take place at WrestleMania or earlier remains uncertain.

More clarity is expected after the Royal Rumble, which is set to further define the championship landscape. McIntyre is currently slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against a new challenger emerging from upcoming tournament matches, setting the stage for a very different road to WrestleMania than originally planned.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the event airing live on Netflix.

