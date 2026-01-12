Colby Corino Re Signs With NWA On New Multi Year Deal

Colby Corino’s future is officially set.

The National Wrestling Alliance confirmed today that the former World Junior Heavyweight Champion has re signed with the company on a new multi year agreement. While financial details were not disclosed, the announcement locks in the second generation standout after weeks of quiet speculation about his next move.

The news comes after reports earlier this month suggested both WWE and AEW had checked on Corino’s availability once his previous NWA deal expired at the start of the year. Since first stepping into the promotion in 2019, Colby Corino steadily built his reputation, culminating in his World Junior Heavyweight Championship victory at NWA 75.

Corino’s contract situation was further complicated by serious health concerns last summer. On July 31 2025, he underwent emergency surgery to fuse fractured C5 through C7 vertebrae after experiencing difficulty walking, placing his in ring future in doubt.

There had also been outside interest tied to family connections, as Corino’s father, ECW legend Steve Corino, currently works behind the scenes as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. However, Corino’s recovery has reportedly progressed faster than expected, with recent neurological evaluations describing him as healing beautifully.

With his health improving and a new long term commitment in place, the NWA now has clarity on one of its most promising young talents moving forward.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.