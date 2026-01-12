TNA Locks In Cedric Alexander As Roster Takes Shape For 2026

Cedric Alexander has officially locked in his future with TNA Wrestling following a strong run with the company.

After initially signing a short term deal that was due to wrap up around Bound For Glory in late 2025, Alexander and TNA recently reached an agreement on a new contract. The exact length of the deal has not been disclosed, but the commitment is viewed as a key move as the company continues to shape its roster heading into 2026.

Since arriving in TNA in 2025, Cedric Alexander has quickly re established himself as a cornerstone of the X Division. Known for his explosive athleticism and high flying style, Alexander has consistently delivered standout performances reminiscent of his earlier championship success elsewhere.

Outside the ring, Alexander also generated buzz late last year when he reunited with familiar faces at Wrestlecade. He appeared alongside former Hurt Business allies MVP and Shelton Benjamin, which naturally sparked speculation about future possibilities. For now, however, his focus remains firmly on his current home.

That focus turns to a major opportunity at TNA Genesis on January 17 in Garland, Texas. Alexander is scheduled to compete in a three way match for the X Division Championship against reigning champion Leon Slater and powerhouse contender Moose.

Slater recently commented on the atmosphere backstage, describing the locker room as having a protective energy as the company prepares for its upcoming transition to AMC later this month.

