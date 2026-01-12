WWE Superstar Suspended Indefinitely After Explosive WWE Raw Incident

Things spiraled fast on the latest episode of WWE Raw, and it ended with a major decision from General Manager Adam Pearce.

Pearce announced that Bron Breakker has been suspended indefinitely following a chaotic outburst that crossed several lines. The trouble started during a tag team match pitting Penta El Zero Miedo and Dragon Lee against The Vision. Breakker stormed the ring mid match and speared Dragon Lee on the floor, forcing an immediate disqualification win for Penta and Lee.

The bell did nothing to slow Breakker down. He slid into the ring and flattened Penta with another spear as Pearce rushed out to intervene. While the General Manager tried to regain control, Bronson Reed landed a Tsunami on Penta, and Breakker struck Dragon Lee with yet another spear.

Tensions peaked when Pearce confronted Breakker face to face. Breakker responded by grabbing Pearce by the collar, prompting members of The Vision to pull him away. As he backed up the ramp, Breakker fired off one last insult, telling Pearce to “kiss his ass.”

The fallout continued backstage moments later. Pearce tracked Breakker down and cited his repeated disregard for authority and physical contact with a WWE official. With that, Pearce made it official. Bron Breakker was suspended indefinitely, effective immediately.

After Breakker left the area, Paul Heyman confronted Pearce and warned him he had made a “big mistake.” Pearce stood firm, blaming Breakker entirely. Heyman pushed back, claiming video footage would show that Pearce initiated physical contact first during the ringside confrontation.

