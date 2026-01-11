Cathy Kelley Reveals Reason Behind Recent WWE Absence

Cathy Kelley has addressed her recent absence from WWE television after fans noticed she was missing from both Raw and SmackDown over the past week.

In a January 11 update shared on TikTok, Kelley confirmed she has been sidelined after coming down with a bad cold. The longtime backstage interviewer explained that the illness was enough to keep her away from WWE programming, putting an end to speculation about her sudden disappearance.

“One of the really unfortunate side effects all the time is that you’re very susceptible to getting sick, and that’s what’s going on right now,” Kelley said. “Since I’m an old, sick girl, I decided to take care of myself by ordering some Goop. So now I’m having a ginger shot.”

Kelley kept the tone light while detailing her symptoms, joking about severe sinus congestion and how it impacted her recovery. She also credited an unexpected helper during her downtime.

“I’m hoping that because my sinuses are so stuffed, it won’t be as bad as it normally is. That was fine, so I must be really sick. My sinuses must be like the 405, totally congested. The problem with being an independent baddie is that when you’re sick, no one takes care of you, except Mr. Uber Eats man. So shoutout to you.”

Her brief hiatus comes at an interesting moment, as reports in recent months suggested Kelley had been spending time training at the WWE Performance Center. A report from PWInsider previously indicated that her training had fueled internal chatter about a possible expanded on-screen role, potentially beyond backstage interviews.

