CM Punk Debuts Emotional New Tattoo During WWE Glasgow Event

CM Punk quietly debuted a deeply personal new tattoo over the weekend and it did not go unnoticed by fans in attendance.

The World Heavyweight Champion revealed a chest tattoo featuring the pawprints of his late dog Larry during a live WWE event in Glasgow, Scotland. The tribute comes just weeks after Punk shared the heartbreaking news of Larry’s passing in early December 2025, marking another emotional chapter in what has already been a turbulent stretch for the champion.

Larry had been a constant presence throughout Punk’s career after being adopted from PAWS Chicago in 2015. The rescue dog became a familiar face on television and social media and was even woven into storylines, most notably during Punk’s 2024 rivalry with Drew McIntyre, where McIntyre deliberately targeted the bond between Punk and his dog. This is not the first time Punk has honored a pet with ink, as he previously added a pawprint tattoo on his left forearm in memory of his dog Callee.

Away from the emotional moment, Punk also leaned into his playful side recently, joking about wearing double t shirts to try and get a reaction out of Bronson Reed ahead of their clash at the OVO Hydro on January 10. The match saw Punk and Reed collide with the top prize on Raw firmly in focus.

