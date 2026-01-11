Former TNA Champion Officially Departs The Company

Killer Kelly’s run with TNA Wrestling has quietly come to an end.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the former champion is no longer with the company after her contract expired in December. At the time her deal concluded, there were reportedly no creative plans lined up for her moving forward.

Killer Kelly joined TNA Wrestling in 2022 and quickly became a key part of the Knockouts division. She enjoyed notable success as a two time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion alongside Masha Slamovich, with the duo establishing themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the division during their run.

Her original contract was due to expire earlier in 2025 but was extended through December to accommodate her maternity leave in 2024. Kelly returned to action at Against All Odds in June and was immediately slotted into a storyline opposite Slamovich, picking up where their partnership had left off.

Following that program, Killer Kelly aligned herself with Rosemary. The two regularly teamed on TNA Xplosion and most recently faced Myla Grace and Harley Hudson. Kelly’s final appearances for the promotion came during television tapings in El Paso, Texas, where she suffered a singles loss to Myla Grace and later competed against The IInspiration.

Her exit comes at a time of major roster movement within TNA heading into 2026. Several established names have departed in recent months, including Jake Something, who has since surfaced in AEW as a member of the Don Callis Family.

Attention within the Knockouts division is now shifting toward the launch of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on January 15. The IInspiration currently hold the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles and are set to defend the championships against The Elegance Brand at Genesis on January 17 in Garland, Texas.

