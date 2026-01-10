×
Two WWE NXT Standouts Not Expected To Move To The Main Roster Anytime Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 10, 2026
WWE has quietly shifted direction for Blake Monroe after a chaotic run of events reshaped the NXT women’s title picture.

Monroe dropped the NXT Women’s North American Championship to Thea Hail on December 16 in what was later described as a legitimate, unplanned finish. Monroe was slated to retain the championship, but a mistimed kickout during the pinfall led to Hail capturing the title by accident, forcing WWE to reassess its immediate creative plans.

A title rematch was scheduled for NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6 in Orlando, Florida, but the match never officially began. During Hail’s entrance, Monroe attacked from behind with a steel chair, escalating the situation by putting the champion through the ringside barricade. Ava quickly intervened and ejected Monroe from the building for the night. Later in the show, Hail answered an open challenge and lost the championship to Izzi Dame, further reshuffling the division.

According to Fightful Select, internal discussions took place regarding potential main roster call ups for Blake Monroe and Jacy Jayne. However, sources speaking to Bodyslam indicate that Monroe is not expected to move to the main roster in the near future. Instead, WWE has mapped out new creative plans for Monroe as NXT builds toward NXT Stand & Deliver on April 11.

Fightful’s weekly Debunkathon also confirmed that neither Monroe nor Jayne is expected to be called up imminently. Stand & Deliver is shaping up to be a key event during WrestleMania 42 weekend, with plans for the show to take place at Allegiant Stadium or a nearby Las Vegas venue.

