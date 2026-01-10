×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Names Revealed For Upcoming WWE Performance Center Talent Tryout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 10, 2026
Names Revealed For Upcoming WWE Performance Center Talent Tryout

WWE is preparing to open its doors to the next wave of potential superstars with a new talent tryout scheduled for next week in Orlando Florida. The sessions are set to take place during the week of January 12 at the WWE Performance Center, as the company continues its aggressive recruitment push across multiple sports and athletic backgrounds.

According to a report from PWInsider, three notable names are expected to be part of the invite list, each bringing a very different skill set to the table.

One of those names is Joshua Hillen, a former Marine from Akron Ohio who has built an impressive resume in the strongman world. Hillen recently captured the America’s Strongest Veteran title at a competition in Las Vegas this past October. He dominated the event by winning three of the five contests, including the Sandbag Throw and the Keg Carry Over Bar. While Hillen has no professional wrestling experience, he has spent the last eight years competing at a high level in strongman competitions, giving WWE another raw power athlete to evaluate.

Also slated to attend is Regina Tarin, an undefeated MMA fighter from Mexico. Competing under the nickname Kill Bill, Tarin holds a perfect 7 and 0 professional record since making her debut in 2023. Her striking background and in cage experience fit the mold WWE has increasingly targeted when scouting crossover athletes for its women’s division.

Rounding out the reported names is James Karnik, a towering 6 foot 9 basketball player from Surrey Canada. The 27 year old has played professionally in both Canada and Europe, most recently competing for Neptunas in the Lithuanian Basketball League. His size alone makes him a natural curiosity for WWE scouts, particularly with the company’s long history of developing big men from basketball backgrounds.

The upcoming tryout comes as WWE continues to reshape its developmental pipeline following recent main roster call ups for Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. The company has also been active internationally, holding a European tryout that led to the signing of Elio LeFleur, previously known as Aigle Blanc. Fans were given their first on screen tease of LeFleur during the January 6 episode of New Year’s Evil, signaling that his debut is likely not far away.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy