Names Revealed For Upcoming WWE Performance Center Talent Tryout

WWE is preparing to open its doors to the next wave of potential superstars with a new talent tryout scheduled for next week in Orlando Florida. The sessions are set to take place during the week of January 12 at the WWE Performance Center, as the company continues its aggressive recruitment push across multiple sports and athletic backgrounds.

According to a report from PWInsider, three notable names are expected to be part of the invite list, each bringing a very different skill set to the table.

One of those names is Joshua Hillen, a former Marine from Akron Ohio who has built an impressive resume in the strongman world. Hillen recently captured the America’s Strongest Veteran title at a competition in Las Vegas this past October. He dominated the event by winning three of the five contests, including the Sandbag Throw and the Keg Carry Over Bar. While Hillen has no professional wrestling experience, he has spent the last eight years competing at a high level in strongman competitions, giving WWE another raw power athlete to evaluate.

Also slated to attend is Regina Tarin, an undefeated MMA fighter from Mexico. Competing under the nickname Kill Bill, Tarin holds a perfect 7 and 0 professional record since making her debut in 2023. Her striking background and in cage experience fit the mold WWE has increasingly targeted when scouting crossover athletes for its women’s division.

Rounding out the reported names is James Karnik, a towering 6 foot 9 basketball player from Surrey Canada. The 27 year old has played professionally in both Canada and Europe, most recently competing for Neptunas in the Lithuanian Basketball League. His size alone makes him a natural curiosity for WWE scouts, particularly with the company’s long history of developing big men from basketball backgrounds.

The upcoming tryout comes as WWE continues to reshape its developmental pipeline following recent main roster call ups for Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. The company has also been active internationally, holding a European tryout that led to the signing of Elio LeFleur, previously known as Aigle Blanc. Fans were given their first on screen tease of LeFleur during the January 6 episode of New Year’s Evil, signaling that his debut is likely not far away.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.