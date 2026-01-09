×
AAA Unveils New Logo Featuring WWE Branding

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 09, 2026
AAA has officially unveiled a refreshed logo and this time the connection to WWE is impossible to miss.

The new branding features the WWE logo integrated directly above the AAA mark, signaling a significant visual and strategic shift for the legendary lucha libre promotion as it moves forward under WWE ownership. The update cements AAA’s status as a WWE aligned brand rather than a loosely affiliated partner.

The redesign puts an exclamation point on months of speculation that began in late 2025 when reports surfaced suggesting WWE was looking to modernize AAA’s presentation. That vision now appears fully realized, with the updated logo reflecting WWE’s long term plans for the brand.

The timing is no coincidence. WWE has already confirmed plans to launch a Mexico based Performance Center in 2026, with AAA expected to play a key role in developing regional talent and expanding WWE’s footprint in the Latin American market. The logo change reinforces the idea that AAA will be positioned as its own brand within the wider WWE ecosystem.

