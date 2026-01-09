WWE SmackDown SPOILERS From Berlin Shake Up The Blue Brand

WWE SmackDown aired earlier today from the Uber Arena in Berlin Germany with the broadcast taking place at 2 p.m. Eastern. The show will air in the United States in its regular 8 p.m. Eastern time slot on USA Network while international audiences watched live on Netflix.

The night featured major title changes storyline developments and several announcements shaping the road to the Royal Rumble.

The show opened with Randy Orton addressing the Berlin crowd before being interrupted by Trick Williams. The Miz later joined the segment only to eat an RKO which set the tone for a fast moving opening stretch. Williams went on to defeat Rey Fenix in the opening match of the night.

In a backstage segment with Nick Aldis Jordynne Grace was officially confirmed as the newest member of the SmackDown roster. That announcement immediately led into Grace defeating Alba Fyre in her in ring debut on the brand. As Grace celebrated Jade Cargill made her presence felt telling Grace she was now on her show.

The Women’s United States Championship bout saw Giulia retain her title against Alexa Bliss after Lash Legend interfered shoving Bliss from the top turnbuckle to set up the finish.

The MFTs picked up a win over The Wyatt Sicks after Tama Tonga pinned Uncle Howdy. The finish came when Solo Sikoa grabbed the Wyatt lantern at ringside causing enough of a distraction for Tonga to capitalize.

Backstage tension continued to build throughout the night. Matt Cardona told Cody Rhodes that he was coming for the WWE Championship while Kit Wilson complained to Nick Aldis about Cardona following their recent encounter. Sami Zayn was also interviewed and predicted that Rhodes would retain later in the evening.

A vignette aired for Oba Femi while Johnny Gargano appeared wearing an Axiom mask to attack Nathan Frazer backstage just before the United States Championship open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura answered the challenge but came up short against Carmelo Hayes. The story of the match centered on Nakamura targeting Hayes’ leg. After the match the two showed respect as Nakamura raised Hayes’ arm.

Nick Aldis later announced that a new number one contender for the WWE Championship will be determined in the coming weeks. Four qualifying matches will take place next week in London with the winners advancing to a fatal four way at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24. The winner of that match will challenge for the championship at the Royal Rumble.

Those qualifying matches were confirmed as Randy Orton vs The Miz Matt Cardona vs Trick Williams Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs Ilja Dragunov.

The main event saw Drew McIntyre challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Three Stages of Hell match. McIntyre made a statement before the bell by wearing Dusty Rhodes’ watch which had been gifted to Cody.

McIntyre won the first fall after a low blow behind the referee’s back followed by a Claymore Kick. The second fall spilled throughout the arena with Rhodes evening the score after delivering a Cross Rhodes onto the announce table. During the steel cage third fall Rhodes appeared to suffer a cut to the back of his head.

As McIntyre attempted to escape the cage he was stopped by a masked figure in a black hoodie who revealed himself as Jacob Fatu. Fatu attacked McIntyre but quickly turned his focus to Rhodes. With Fatu and Rhodes brawling inside the cage McIntyre escaped through the door securing the victory and becoming the new WWE Champion.

WWE SmackDown match results

Trick Williams defeated Rey Fenix

Women’s United States Champion Giulia defeated Alexa Bliss

The MFTs defeated The Wyatt Sicks

Jordynne Grace defeated Alba Fyre

United States Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes 2 to 1 in a Three Stages of Hell match to win the WWE Championship

WWE SmackDown lineup for January 16 in London

SNME Contenders match qualifier Randy Orton vs The Miz

SNME Contenders match qualifier Matt Cardona vs Trick Williams

SNME Contenders match qualifier Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa

SNME Contenders match qualifier Sami Zayn vs Ilja Dragunov





