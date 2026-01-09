WWE Sets Undisputed Championship Match For Royal Rumble 2026 Event

WWE has officially clarified the path toward the Undisputed WWE Championship heading into the Royal Rumble, with a major announcement made on SmackDown. General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that the championship will be defended at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a multi stage tournament will decide who earns the opportunity.

The process begins on the January 16 edition of SmackDown, which will air as a special international broadcast from London, England. Four qualifying singles matches will take place on that show, with each winner advancing to the next round. Those four competitors will collide in a Fatal Four Way match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24. The winner of that bout will secure a title shot at the Royal Rumble.

The qualifying field blends proven main event talent with newer faces who have built momentum in recent months. Randy Orton, The Miz, Matt Cardona, and Trick Williams are all set for singles competition, with Cardona continuing his comeback run after defeating Kit Wilson in his return match. Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Ilja Dragunov complete the eight man lineup.

The confirmed qualifying matches are Randy Orton vs The Miz, Matt Cardona vs Trick Williams, Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs Ilja Dragunov. The four winners will move on to the Fatal Four Way at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the Undisputed WWE Championship match awaiting the victor at the Royal Rumble.

The London episode of SmackDown is also expected to address the fallout from Cody Rhodes’ brutal Three Stages of Hell title defense against Drew McIntyre in Berlin, setting the tone for a pivotal stretch on the road to the Royal Rumble.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.