×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Sets Undisputed Championship Match For Royal Rumble 2026 Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 09, 2026
WWE Sets Undisputed Championship Match For Royal Rumble 2026 Event

WWE has officially clarified the path toward the Undisputed WWE Championship heading into the Royal Rumble, with a major announcement made on SmackDown. General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that the championship will be defended at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a multi stage tournament will decide who earns the opportunity.

The process begins on the January 16 edition of SmackDown, which will air as a special international broadcast from London, England. Four qualifying singles matches will take place on that show, with each winner advancing to the next round. Those four competitors will collide in a Fatal Four Way match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24. The winner of that bout will secure a title shot at the Royal Rumble.

The qualifying field blends proven main event talent with newer faces who have built momentum in recent months. Randy Orton, The Miz, Matt Cardona, and Trick Williams are all set for singles competition, with Cardona continuing his comeback run after defeating Kit Wilson in his return match. Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Ilja Dragunov complete the eight man lineup.

The confirmed qualifying matches are Randy Orton vs The Miz, Matt Cardona vs Trick Williams, Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs Ilja Dragunov. The four winners will move on to the Fatal Four Way at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the Undisputed WWE Championship match awaiting the victor at the Royal Rumble.

The London episode of SmackDown is also expected to address the fallout from Cody Rhodes’ brutal Three Stages of Hell title defense against Drew McIntyre in Berlin, setting the tone for a pivotal stretch on the road to the Royal Rumble.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy