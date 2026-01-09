Top AEW Star On WWE Radar For 2026

As 2026 begins to take shape, WWE officials are quietly monitoring the contract situations of several high profile names across the industry, and one standout talent is generating serious internal buzz. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is growing admiration within WWE for AEW powerhouse Powerhouse Hobbs.

“There are those in WWE who are very high on Powerhouse Hobbs,” Meltzer reported.

Hobbs’ rare combination of size, strength, and intensity has long made him one of AEW’s most physically imposing performers. Should he ever become available, he would be viewed as a major signing and someone who could instantly slot into a featured role, particularly within NXT. While there is no confirmed timeline on when his current AEW deal expires, his profile suggests he would have no shortage of interest once that moment arrives.

Since debuting on national television in 2020, Hobbs has steadily climbed the ladder. He has captured the TNT Championship and later cemented himself as a consistent presence near the top of the card. Early in his AEW run, he was aligned with Team Taz before evolving into his current role with The Opps, teaming alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata.

Hobbs’ most recent appearance came on the January 7 episode of AEW Dynamite in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On that night, he teamed with HOOK in a brutal Lights Out match that featured cinder blocks and steel chains. Despite the punishment dished out, the match ended with Hobbs and HOOK tapping out to “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

Even with that loss, Hobbs remains firmly positioned as one third of the AEW World Trios Champions. The group has held the titles for more than 266 days, having won them at Dynamite Spring BreakThru in April 2025, further solidifying Hobbs’ standing as a key figure within AEW’s upper tier.

