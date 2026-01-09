×
TONIGHT: Cody Rhodes And Drew McIntyre Collide In Rare Three Stages Of Hell Match On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 09, 2026
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown promises to be a landmark episode as WWE touches down in Berlin, Germany, for a rare international broadcast from the Uber Arena. With championship stakes, a brutal stipulation match, and a long awaited main roster debut, the blue brand is set for a night that could reshape multiple storylines heading toward the Royal Rumble.

WWE has centered the show around a Three Stages of Hell Match for the WWE Championship, a bout that has only taken place a handful of times in company history. Champion Cody Rhodes faces one of his most dangerous challenges yet in Drew McIntyre, who personally selected the stipulations designed to wear the champion down piece by piece.

The first stage will be a traditional wrestling match, forcing both men to rely purely on skill and conditioning. If the contest continues, the second stage shifts into Falls Count Anywhere, opening the entire arena for chaos. Should neither competitor be finished, the final stage will take place inside a steel cage, removing any chance of escape. McIntyre has escalated the rivalry for weeks, most notably crossing a personal line by destroying a photo of Cody with his late father Dusty Rhodes. Under an agreement with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, Rhodes will lose the championship if he lays a hand on McIntyre before the opening bell.

Elsewhere on the card, the ongoing battle for control of SmackDown intensifies in an eight man tag team match. The Wyatt Sicks collide with Solo Sikoa’s faction, The MFTs, in a bout fueled by unfinished business from Survivor Series. While the WWE Tag Team Championships are not on the line, tensions remain high after The Wyatt Sicks disrupted a post match celebration involving Talla Tonga and J.C. Mateo, leaving both factions desperate to make a statement.

Another major talking point is the official SmackDown in ring debut of Trick Williams. The former NXT Champion steps onto the blue brand for the first time in singles action against Rey Fenix. Their clash was made after a heated backstage exchange earlier this month, with Fenix questioning Williams’ respect and readiness for the SmackDown roster.

Several top names are also scheduled to appear as momentum builds toward the Royal Rumble, including Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn.

Viewing information for the broadcast sees SmackDown air at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network in the United States, with international viewers able to stream the show earlier via Netflix. Additional US streaming options include Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and Sling TV.

