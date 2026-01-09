Jeff Hardy Cleared To Compete Despite Ongoing Neck Issues

Jeff Hardy is beginning the new year pushing through lingering physical issues after a major championship setback late last year. The situation traces back to NXT Halloween Havoc, where The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy, saw their NXT Tag Team Championship reign come to an end at the hands of DarkState members Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin. While the loss was significant on its own, it also marked the point where Jeff began dealing with a neck injury that has slowed him down over recent months.

Despite the setback, Jeff has not stepped away from his commitments. The veteran star is still scheduled for the launch of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on January 15, followed closely by a major title defense at TNA Genesis on January 17. Those appearances underline his determination to stay active even while managing his health carefully.

Speaking on the Budget Cut podcast, Jeff opened up about the exact nature of the injury and how it has affected him mentally as much as physically. He revealed that he has been working through two bulging discs on the left side of his neck since the titles changed hands at NXT. While the condition has improved, the enforced slowdown has been difficult for someone used to constant motion. Jeff explained that he has been cleared to compete but is focused on working smarter and safer as he moves forward.

The timing of the injury comes during a notable crossover chapter for the brothers. The Hardy Boyz made history by capturing the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles in the 2020s, extending a championship legacy that already spans the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Matt Hardy has recently expressed strong confidence that the duo will eventually resurface on a WWE main roster show or Premium Live Event, but Jeff’s attention is firmly on the immediate challenge ahead.

For now, the priority is defending the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch. As Jeff balances recovery with responsibility, the coming weeks will test both his resilience and his ability to adapt while still performing on a major stage.

