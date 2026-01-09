CJ Perry Details Wrestling Return And Paul Heyman Influence

CJ Perry has confirmed she is stepping back into the world of professional wrestling.

Appearing on the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast, Perry revealed she is officially returning to the industry, with her focus set firmly on the independent scene rather than a full time in ring comeback. She shared that the decision has been building for some time and that she wanted to make the announcement directly on the podcast.

“I’m saving this exclusive for this podcast… I’m making an announcement that I will be returning back to professional wrestling, and I’m going to be hitting the indie scene,” Perry said.

She made it clear that her main ambition is centred around managing and microphone work, an area she feels best showcases her strengths. However, she did not rule out physical involvement if a situation calls for it.

“My goal is not to start wrestling, but if someone has an issue with me and I need to resolve some conflict in the ring, you better believe I’m gonna hit the ready,” she added.

Perry explained that this new chapter is heavily inspired by Paul Heyman, who she described as the gold standard for managers in wrestling. She noted that she constantly studies his work and wants to bring a similar level of sharpness and presence to her own performances.

“I want to be so sharp. I want to be so iconic. Paul Heyman is my favorite manager of all time. I’m always studying him and watching him,” Perry said.

To further develop her promo skills, Perry revealed she is enrolling in stand up comedy classes. She also plans to travel extensively across the United States with the aim of discovering what she described as the next super athlete to represent on the independent circuit.

The announcement comes as Perry continues to expand her brand beyond full time wrestling. In late 2025, she signed a WWE Legends deal, keeping her connected to the company while exploring other opportunities. The deal followed the return of her husband Rusev to WWE television in April 2025. Rusev is also preparing to open his own wrestling school, Catch Academy, which will include a dedicated programme for children.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.