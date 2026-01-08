A Big International Star Is On WWE’s Radar For 2026

WWE’s talent radar is once again circling a familiar name, with strong internal interest building around David Finlay as his current run overseas edges closer to its conclusion.

Discussions within the company have highlighted Finlay as a serious option for both the developmental system and the main roster pipeline. While no formal talks have been finalized, there is growing belief that NXT could be the natural landing spot should a deal come together in the near future.

Finlay has spent the past several years establishing himself as a major presence in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As the leader of the Bullet Club War Dogs, he reshaped the group’s identity and positioned himself as one of the promotion’s most dominant villains. His résumé also includes two reigns as IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, underlining his rise from prospect to centerpiece.

That momentum continued in 2025 when Finlay captured the New Japan Cup, a career defining accomplishment that further cemented his status among the top heels in the company. Despite that success, those close to the situation indicate that Finlay is open to spending significantly more time in the United States in 2026, making a move to WWE an increasingly realistic possibility.

WWE is currently in the middle of an aggressive reshaping phase, with roster movement accelerating across brands. Recent months have seen several names step up from NXT to the main roster, while additional space is expected to open as the calendar turns.

NXT General Manager Ava has already confirmed that changes are coming in 2026, and Finlay would fit neatly into that vision as a polished, hard hitting performer with international credibility. His potential arrival would also bring added intrigue given that his brother Brogan Finlay continues to train at the WWE Performance Center, adding another layer to an already compelling story.

With timing, availability, and opportunity beginning to align, David Finlay’s name is one to watch closely as WWE plans its next wave of acquisitions.

