Backstage News On Which WWE Main Roster Brand Oba Femi Is Expected To Join

Oba Femi has officially brought his run as NXT Champion to an end, vacating the title immediately after retaining it in dramatic fashion. The moment took place at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2026, inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where Femi successfully defended the championship in the main event.

Femi defeated TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater to keep hold of the gold, but the real statement came once the bell rang. Without a word, Femi placed the NXT Championship in the center of the ring and walked away, making it clear that his chapter on the brand had reached its conclusion.

WWE later confirmed via social media that the championship is now officially vacant. The announcement immediately sparked speculation about Femi’s next move, especially with weeks of vignettes already airing for him on both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

Femi leaves NXT as one of the most dominant champions in the brand’s history. Alongside his NXT Championship reign, he previously set the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign at 273 days, further cementing his reputation as an unstoppable force.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Femi is expected to land on the Raw brand, with creative plans positioning him near the top of the card. There is growing belief that WWE views him as a major player heading into WrestleMania 42, where he could be featured in a prominent role.

The choice to have Femi vacate the title after a successful defense rather than losing it in competition is said to have been made to preserve his aura of dominance as he transitions to the main roster.

Attention now turns to the future of the NXT Championship. Earlier in the night, Ricky Saints, who holds a 1 to 1 record against Femi, made his intentions clear and positioned himself as a potential contender. The closing moments of the show also featured Tony D’Angelo watching on from the crowd as the camera lingered on the abandoned title.

NXT General Manager Ava has confirmed that more information regarding the championship’s future will be revealed soon, as NXT prepares to move into a new era without its dominant champion.

