Matt Cardona Explains Why WWE Return Forced Him To Cancel Indie Dates

Matt Cardona’s return to WWE has brought an abrupt but expected end to one of the busiest independent runs in modern wrestling. After spending years branding himself as the “Indie God” and stacking up bookings across the world, Cardona has now confirmed that his packed schedule simply cannot coexist with a full time WWE contract.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Cardona opened up about the difficult decision to step away from many of the independent dates he had already agreed to. He explained that the volume of commitments alone made the situation impossible once WWE entered the picture.

“I was booked until the summer,” Cardona said. “If I took every indie date that I agreed to, I wouldn’t be able to be in WWE. It’s as simple as that. It’s not like I had like one or two. I’m literally booked every weekend until the summer.”

Cardona made it clear that the transition was handled professionally behind the scenes, stressing that promoters were not left out of pocket by the sudden change. According to Cardona, deposits were returned where necessary and the situation was met with understanding across the board.

“Any promoter who gave me a deposit, they’ve already been taken care of. And everybody understood.”

The move back to WWE officially began on the January 2, 2026 episode of SmackDown in Buffalo, New York. Cardona appeared as a surprise opponent for Kit Wilson, briefly playing off nostalgia by teasing his former Zack Ryder persona before being announced under his real name. The moment quickly shifted from throwback to statement, as Cardona put Wilson away with the Rough Ryder to score a decisive victory.

Following the match, it was revealed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had signed Cardona to an exclusive contract, locking him in with the blue brand and marking the end of his free agent run.

As part of closing the chapter on his independent career, Cardona has already begun vacating championships he can no longer defend. On January 3, 2026, he appeared in a pre taped video at an ACW event to formally vacate the ACW World Championship, explaining that his WWE deal prevented him from continuing as champion. The move was positioned as a respectful handover rather than a controversy, reinforcing Cardona’s desire to leave on good terms as he steps back onto WWE television.

With his independent empire now on pause, Cardona’s focus turns fully to WWE, where his reinvention outside the company has already positioned him as a very different performer than the one who left years ago.

