Parker Boudreaux Set For Title Clash With WWE Hall Of Famer In India

Former WWE and AEW standout Parker Boudreaux has resurfaced with a major career update, revealing a noticeable physical transformation and a looming championship opportunity overseas that places him opposite one of the most recognizable giants in wrestling history.



Boudreaux, now branding himself as “The New Monster,” confirmed he is currently in India and preparing for a marquee title bout. He is set to challenge The Great Khali for the CWE World Heavyweight Championship at Continental Wrestling Entertainment’s Maithan Steel Mania event on January 25, 2026, in Punjab.

The match marks a rare in ring appearance for Khali and has already generated strong buzz locally, with CWE positioning it as one of the biggest bouts in the company’s history. For Boudreaux, it represents another step in his post WWE and AEW reinvention, one that has largely taken place outside the United States spotlight.

Alongside the announcement, Boudreaux shared details of his current conditioning. Standing 6 foot 4.5 inches tall, he says he now weighs 285 pounds and credits a year of strict discipline and consistency in the gym for his transformation.

“My work ethic and passion… I live breathe die for this,” Boudreaux wrote.

Reflecting on the past year, Boudreaux described 2025 as a breakout period in his career and claimed he has not been defeated in a singles match in the United States in over two years.

His recent run has included a mix of international tours and independent success. Early in 2025, he teamed with CIMA in Japan under the Boudreaux Brothers name, challenging for tag team gold at a GLEAT event inside Korakuen Hall. In June, he captured the NOCW All World Championship in Memphis by defeating Dorian Vain. Later in the year, he won a battle royal at another GLEAT show, outlasting names such as Abdullah Kobayashi and Shuji Ishikawa.

GLEAT president Hiroyuki Suzuki has publicly praised Boudreaux, calling him the “greatest fighter in the world” following his performances at the company’s dojo and live events.

After completing his India tour, Boudreaux is scheduled to return to Japan in early February. He plans to resume training at the GLEAT dojo and remain on tour for nearly two months, including another appearance at Korakuen Hall.

Fans may remember Boudreaux from his earlier runs as Harland in WWE NXT and later with AEW’s Mogul Embassy. Since leaving AEW, he has focused heavily on international competition, with additional appearances for AAA and several Japanese promotions as he continues to reshape his career.