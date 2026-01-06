Mick Foley Explains Fan Reaction After Taking Stand Against WWE And Trump Ties

Mick Foley has made it clear that his recent political stance was not taken lightly, even if it has come at the cost of some support from longtime fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed last month that he is stepping away from any association with WWE, citing the company’s close ties to President Donald Trump. Foley stated that he will not appear for WWE while Trump remains in office and will also allow his WWE Legends contract to expire this June without renewal.

Foley has never shied away from sharing his political views, but this decision marked a more definitive line in the sand. The final tipping point, according to Foley, stemmed from what he described as “incredibly cruel comments” made by Trump following the death of director Rob Reiner. The situation is further complicated by WWE executive Paul Levesque being connected to Trump through the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

In a new interview with Orlando Weekly, Foley declined to expand on the specifics of his separation from WWE, but he did speak candidly about the response he has received from fans.

“People know that I’m not on board with a lot of things the current administration is doing,” Foley said. “I have fans who feel different, and still like and support me. And I have [fans] who dropped out of the fandom, which is obviously their right.”

The interview was conducted to promote Foley’s one man show taking place tonight January 6 at the Funny Bone. The appearance is part of his ongoing “40 Years of Foley” tour. Foley emphasized that politics are not a focus of the live show, despite his reputation for being outspoken.

“People know I’m outspoken,” Foley said. “But the closest I get to making a political statement in the show is saying that kindness is cool.”

Foley also reflected on how performing these shows has become a major part of his post wrestling career, noting that the experience continues to evolve.

“I think with anything, you get better with practice,” he told Orlando Weekly. “The more reps you get in, the more natural it feels. And the more natural it feels, the better the show is. The stories are always evolving and changing. I can honestly say I never get bored of doing these shows. I really enjoy them, and I enjoy seeing the smiles and hearing the laughs.”

WWE has not issued a public statement regarding Foley’s decision. Both Foley and Trump are members of the WWE Hall of Fame, with Trump having been inducted as a celebrity.

