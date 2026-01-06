×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

BDE Officially Signs Contract With TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 06, 2026
BDE Officially Signs Contract With TNA Wrestling

YouTube star turned pro wrestler BDE has officially signed with TNA Wrestling, making his rise from content creator to contracted talent a full reality.

BDE, whose real name is Brandon Collymore and who performs under the BrandonDoesEverything banner, first appeared for TNA at Bound for Glory last October. He entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, marking his debut with the promotion. Since then, he has continued to build momentum, returning for four additional matches, including the first ever Christmas Surprise match on the year end episode of Impact.

Speaking about the signing, BDE reflected on the timing and what it meant to him personally.

“It’s honestly a dream come true, for real. It’s kind of cool that this is happening on the week of my one year wrestling anniversary. I had my first match on January 9th in 2025, so for this to all come full circle around the same time is really cool.”

He also confirmed that the deal was finalized just before Christmas, capping off a whirlwind first year in the ring.

At 26 years old, the Atlanta native by way of New Jersey is set for a busy stretch. He will be part of TNA’s debut on AMC next Thursday and is also scheduled to compete at the Genesis pay per view next Saturday from Garland, Texas.

Before stepping into the wrestling spotlight, BDE built a massive online following, amassing more than one million subscribers on YouTube. His in ring career officially began last January with Wrestling Revolver, and his rapid progression has now landed him a full time spot with TNA.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy