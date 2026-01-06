BDE Officially Signs Contract With TNA Wrestling

YouTube star turned pro wrestler BDE has officially signed with TNA Wrestling, making his rise from content creator to contracted talent a full reality.

BDE, whose real name is Brandon Collymore and who performs under the BrandonDoesEverything banner, first appeared for TNA at Bound for Glory last October. He entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, marking his debut with the promotion. Since then, he has continued to build momentum, returning for four additional matches, including the first ever Christmas Surprise match on the year end episode of Impact.

Speaking about the signing, BDE reflected on the timing and what it meant to him personally.

“It’s honestly a dream come true, for real. It’s kind of cool that this is happening on the week of my one year wrestling anniversary. I had my first match on January 9th in 2025, so for this to all come full circle around the same time is really cool.”

He also confirmed that the deal was finalized just before Christmas, capping off a whirlwind first year in the ring.

At 26 years old, the Atlanta native by way of New Jersey is set for a busy stretch. He will be part of TNA’s debut on AMC next Thursday and is also scheduled to compete at the Genesis pay per view next Saturday from Garland, Texas.

Before stepping into the wrestling spotlight, BDE built a massive online following, amassing more than one million subscribers on YouTube. His in ring career officially began last January with Wrestling Revolver, and his rapid progression has now landed him a full time spot with TNA.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.