Netflix Becomes Home Of WWE Premium Live Event Library In The U.S.

Netflix and WWE have taken the next major step in their evolving partnership, with Netflix officially becoming the home of WWE’s Premium Live Event library in the United States.

Following the expiration of WWE’s long running agreement with Peacock, the company’s archive of Premium Live Events was added to Netflix on January 1. An official announcement has now confirmed that this is part of a new multi year deal, further cementing Netflix’s growing role in WWE’s media landscape.

In its announcement, Netflix confirmed that it now holds the U.S. rights to WWE Premium Live Events that aired prior to September 2025. This includes cornerstone events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, along with a selection of documentaries and original WWE programming. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

September 2025 marked the start of WWE’s new Premium Live Event deal with ESPN. As a result, events such as Wrestlepalooza, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Survivor Series 2025 aired on ESPN in the United States, with that broadcaster retaining the rights to all future WWE Premium Live Events domestically.

The expanded deal builds on the partnership that began in 2025 when WWE Raw moved to Netflix. The companies recently marked the one year anniversary of Raw on the platform with a special episode themed as Stranger Things Night.

Internationally, Netflix continues to offer a broader range of WWE content, including the airing of Premium Live Events outside of the United States.

Peacock remains part of WWE’s media ecosystem. The platform continues to air Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Premium Live Events, and also retains the SmackDown library. Netflix, meanwhile, holds the rights to the Raw archive. The future home of other legacy content, including WCW and ECW events, has not yet been clarified.

