Injured Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Raw Anniversary Show

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was spotted backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York, adding another layer of intrigue to a night already billed internally as a major show.

Rollins was present at the Barclays Center for Raw’s one year anniversary since moving to Netflix. While there is no confirmation that he is scheduled to appear on the broadcast itself, his presence has not gone unnoticed. It is also worth noting that Rollins has been in New York City recently for outside media appearances, meaning his visit could simply be due to being in the area.

The former champion has been off television since suffering a legitimate injury at Crown Jewel, an angle that saw him written out following an attack by his former The Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Even while sidelined, Rollins has quietly been backstage at several WWE events in recent weeks, keeping him firmly in the conversation.

Away from in ring action, Rollins is expected to play a key role in the promotion of the upcoming second season of WWE Unreal, which premieres on January 20, 2026. The new season is set to spotlight his infamous fake injury storyline from last summer.

That angle saw Rollins pretend to be dealing with a knee injury for weeks, misleading fans, media, and even fellow wrestlers, before dramatically returning to shock CM Punk and cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam. In reality, Rollins later underwent rotator cuff surgery and is currently rehabbing, with hopes of returning in time for WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

