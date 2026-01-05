Chris Jericho Remains Listed On AEW Roster With No Indication Of WWE Raw Appearance Tonight

Speculation around a potential Chris Jericho appearance on Monday Night Raw has cooled significantly, despite the buzz created over the weekend by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

A new report indicates there is currently no expectation backstage that Jericho will be in Brooklyn for tonight’s show. Internally, there has been no indication that the former AEW World Champion is scheduled to appear live at the Barclays Center, putting a damper on fan theories that gained traction over the past 48 hours.

The rumours gained momentum for two main reasons. Jericho’s AEW contract is believed to have expired at the end of 2025, which in theory would make him a free agent. However, as of Monday afternoon, Jericho still remains listed on AEW’s official roster page, something that typically changes quickly once a departure is finalized.

The second spark came from Adam Pearce himself. While promoting tonight’s championship-heavy episode, Pearce teased viewers by asking, “Who can break down the walls and claim the gold?” The wording immediately caught the attention of fans, as it closely mirrors Jericho’s long associated “Break the Walls Down” entrance theme, leading many to believe a surprise appearance was imminent.

Even without Jericho, tonight’s episode of Raw is positioned as a major broadcast. The show celebrates the one year anniversary of Raw airing on Netflix and will feature special crossover elements tied to Stranger Things. WWE is also restoring a familiar sound to the broadcast, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves returning to the commentary desk.

The confirmed lineup for tonight’s Raw at the Barclays Center includes multiple championship matches and several high profile names.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Bron Breakker

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors vs Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

Singles Match

Liv Morgan vs Lyra Valkyria

Special Event

Stranger Things crossover segments

