NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Notes - New Champions, Andrade Update And Historic Attendance Figure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 04, 2026
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Notes - New Champions, Andrade Update And Historic Attendance Figure

Key info notes from Wrestle Kingdom 20.

• NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship changed hands in the annual Ranbo match. Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa, and Hartley Jackson won the titles by pinning Boltin Oleg, eliminating both him and Bishimon in the final sequence.

• Former champions Master Wato, SHO, and Toru Yano were eliminated earlier in the match by House of Torture members SANADA, Ren Narita, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

• A surprise appearance saw AEW’s Thekla accompany the Knockout Brothers and Clark Connors during the Ranbo match.

• When Andrade was formally introduced later in the night as a member of United Empire, commentary also noted his association with All Elite Wrestling.

• Andrade had previously appeared for AEW following his WWE release but did not sign at the time due to a reported one year no compete clause. Recent reports indicate that clause was waived after Andrade secured new legal representation.

• Attendance was announced at 46,913. The event sold out in advance, marking the first pro wrestling sellout at the Tokyo Dome in decades.

