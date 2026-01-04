Syuri Makes History With Double Title Win At Wrestle Kingdom 20

The Tokyo Dome stage delivered a defining moment for women’s wrestling as Wrestle Kingdom 20 rolled into its early chapters, and one competitor left with everything. In just the second match of the night, history was made when one champion walked in and walked out with absolute supremacy.

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, Syuri defeated Saya Kamitani in a Winner Takes All showdown, unifying the IWGP Women’s Championship and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Syuri entered the bout already holding the IWGP Women’s title, while Kamitani arrived as the reigning NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. The match quickly lived up to its billing, with both wrestlers trading momentum in a physical and emotional contest that had the Tokyo Dome crowd fully invested.

The decisive moment came late when Syuri connected with her Flaming Torrent, planting Kamitani firmly on the mat and securing the three count. As Syuri absorbed the enormity of the moment and celebrated her achievement, cameras caught a visibly frustrated Kamitani reacting angrily to the loss before heading backstage alongside her team.

The victory marks Syuri’s first reign as NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, adding to a title resume that continues to grow at a rapid pace. Kamitani’s reign ends at 99 days, having captured the championship from AZM on September 27, 2025. AZM herself had won the title earlier in the year from Mercedes Moné.

Syuri has held the IWGP Women’s Championship since NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2025, and with this win, she now stands as the undisputed double champion heading into the next chapter of her career.

